Heavy rain floods Bengaluru, triggers traffic jams and flight delays
India
Bengaluru got drenched on Monday as heavy rain flooded streets, triggered massive traffic jams, and delayed flights.
The IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on Monday.
Thunderstorms made things tough at the airport too, so travelers were told to double-check their flight status and plan for extra travel time.
Sivananda Circle waterlogging, IndiGo travel advisory
Low-lying areas like Sivananda Circle saw serious waterlogging, leaving cars stranded and long lines of vehicles stretching across flyovers.
IndiGo put out a travel advisory about possible airport delays but reassured passengers that safety comes first.
many roads turned into mini-rivers, making getting around Bengaluru quite an adventure.