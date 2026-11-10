Heavy rain forecast in Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar islands
India
Get ready for some dramatic weather shifts this week!
Tamil Nadu is set for heavy rain on Tuesday, with nearby Puducherry and Karaikal also in the mix.
Kerala and Mahe might see thunderstorms starting Wednesday, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are in for heavy rain and storms through November 14, accompanied by gusty winds.
Western disturbance chills northern India
A western disturbance is bringing rain and even snow to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday night until November 13.
This means cooler temperatures across northern India.
Delhi will feel the chill too, with foggy mornings (think 14 to 16 Celsius), but it's also dealing with "severe" air pollution after Diwali firecrackers.