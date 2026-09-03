Heavy rain in West Bengal undermines tracks, disrupts north-south trains
India
Early Thursday, heavy rain in West Bengal's Howrah-Malda division caused the ground under railway tracks to give way near Tilpara and New Farakka.
This led to a major disruption, cutting off smooth train movement between north and south Bengal and leaving several trains delayed.
North Bengal trains diverted, repairs underway
north Bengal-bound trains had to be diverted via a bypass line, while some trains toward New Farakka kept running.
Railway teams are working urgently to fix the damaged tracks, but services are still running behind schedule for now.