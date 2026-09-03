Heavy rain kills 5 in Uttar Pradesh, floods 4 states

Bihar is on edge as the Ganga River may cross its "highest flood mark" near Patna: locals in low-lying areas like Patna and Vaishali are being told to stay alert.

In West Bengal, water released from Maithon and Panchet reservoirs has triggered flood warnings for districts like Purba Bardhaman and Bankura.

Himachal Pradesh is dealing with landslides that have shut down 95 roads across the state, debris fell onto the Chandigarh-Shimla highway, affecting traffic movement, and some areas are facing water supply cuts.