Heavy rain leaves 163 farmers facing ₹17.05L losses in Kollam
India
Heavy rain on Tuesday left Kollam district's farmers in a tough spot, damaging 5.31 hectares of crops and causing losses worth ₹17.05 lakh.
About 163 farmers were affected, and even a house suffered partial damage.
Chadayamangalam loses ₹5.67L across 44 farmers
Chadayamangalam took the biggest financial blow (₹5.67 lakh lost by 44 farmers), while Vettikavala had the most farmland damaged.
Other blocks like Punalur, Anchal, and Eravipuram also saw significant crop losses.
Chathannoor got off lightly with just minor damage.
Kerala offers compensation at revenue offices
The local administration is checking damages and offering help where needed.
The Kerala government has rolled out compensation for affected farmers: applications can be made at local revenue offices.