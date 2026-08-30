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Heavy rainfall forecast in parts of India on Monday
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in eight states

Heavy rainfall forecast in parts of India on Monday

By Snehil Singh
Aug 30, 2026
12:33 pm
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of eight states on Monday. The states include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Uttarakhand. Other regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to witness heavy rains. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in parts of east-central India along with Northeast India and Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather warning

Thunderstorms likely in several areas

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in several areas.

These include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Other regions such as sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and west Madhya Pradesh are also likely to witness similar weather conditions.

Northern forecast

Heavy rain expected in North India

In North India, Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Monday. Other areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Widespread rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday to Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to receive more rain in the coming days.

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Regional forecast

Heavy rain forecast for northeast and central India

In Central India, Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. East Madhya Pradesh may also witness heavy rain.

The Northeast region will see heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are also expected to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms.

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Regional update

Rainfall expected in South India as well

Konkan and Goa are likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall through Friday. Scattered rain is expected in Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch.

In South India, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive widespread rainfall on Monday. Coastal Karnataka is also expected to remain wet along with parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana and Lakshadweep.

Weather outlook

Rainfall activity to continue across many parts of the country

The IMD's forecast indicates that rainfall activity will continue across many parts of the country through the first week of September.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in central, eastern, northeastern and northern parts of India.

The west coast is also expected to witness widespread rainfall during this period.

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