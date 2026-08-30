Heavy rainfall forecast in parts of India on Monday

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in several areas.

These include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Other regions such as sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and west Madhya Pradesh are also likely to witness similar weather conditions.