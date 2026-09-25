IMD warns of heavy rainfall in parts of India today
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of India on Friday. The warning includes East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha among other regions. This weather activity is attributed to a deep depression over south Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh, which is moving north-northwestward and gradually weakening.
Rainfall alert
Heavy rainfall expected in these states
The IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Vidarbha on September 25.
Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.
Weather warnings
Thunderstorms, lightning warnings in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and squall activity in East Uttar Pradesh, which is under a very heavy rain warning.
West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also under heavy-rain warnings for the day.
The situation could worsen over the next two days, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand on September 26 and very heavy rainfall on September 27.
Weather impact
Gusty winds, thundersqualls likely in several states
The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in several parts of the country.
Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60km/h and gusts up to 70km/h are likely over Chhattisgarh and East Uttar Pradesh.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h are also possible over Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh.
Flood warning
Flash-flood risk in several watersheds through September 25
The rainfall could lead to localized flooding problems.
The IMD's flash-flood assessment has identified a low to moderate flash-flood risk for several watersheds and neighborhoods in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam through September 25.
Surface runoff, waterlogging, and inundation are likely in low-lying areas where soils are already saturated due to heavy rain.