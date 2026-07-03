IMD's orange alert applies to Nainital, Bageshwar districts

IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand; Mumbai logs 150mm rain

By Snehil Singh 09:27 am Jul 03, 202609:27 am

What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on Friday. The alert specifically applies to Nainital and Bageshwar districts. Meanwhile, Mumbai has recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Mandavi Fire Station receiving the highest at 150.2mm. Other areas, such as Malabar Hill (145.8mm) and B Ward Office (140.8mm), also saw significant downpours.