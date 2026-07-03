IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand; Mumbai logs 150mm rain
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on Friday. The alert specifically applies to Nainital and Bageshwar districts. Meanwhile, Mumbai has recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Mandavi Fire Station receiving the highest at 150.2mm. Other areas, such as Malabar Hill (145.8mm) and B Ward Office (140.8mm), also saw significant downpours.
Monsoon impact
Heavy rains disrupt key pilgrimage routes in Uttarakhand
The southwest monsoon reached Uttarakhand on June 30 and became active earlier this week. Khanpur received 41.5mm of rainfall on Thursday, while other areas like Laksar (33mm) and Roorkee (21mm) also witnessed heavy showers. The heavy rains have disrupted key pilgrimage routes in the state. The Kedarnath route was temporarily blocked near Munkatia due to a landslide, while a landslide near Gulabkoti blocked the Badrinath National Highway.
Weather forecast
IMD issues yellow alert for other districts
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for parts of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts. The State Emergency Operation Centre has advised district authorities to stay prepared and take preventive measures in vulnerable areas. Heavy machinery was used to clear debris from both blocked routes in Uttarakhand.