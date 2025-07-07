Heavy rainfall increases Alaknanda river's water flow

TL;DR

Situation under control in Himachal

Himachal's big dams—like Bhakra, Pong, and Kol—are handling the extra rain just fine and remain within safe limits.

While Malana-II Hydroelectric Plant is closed after earlier floods, others like Chamera are running normally.

Authorities are keeping a close watch and reminding folks in low-lying areas to stay alert, but for now, things are under control.