India • Jul 07, 2025
Heavy rainfall increases Alaknanda river's water flow
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have seen heavy rainfall, causing the Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag to rise sharply.
The good news? Officials say the water is still below the danger mark, so there's no immediate flooding threat.
TL;DR
Situation under control in Himachal
Himachal's big dams—like Bhakra, Pong, and Kol—are handling the extra rain just fine and remain within safe limits.
While Malana-II Hydroelectric Plant is closed after earlier floods, others like Chamera are running normally.
Authorities are keeping a close watch and reminding folks in low-lying areas to stay alert, but for now, things are under control.