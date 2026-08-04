Heavy rains block 153 roads, disrupt Himachal's water and power
India
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with some serious rain right now: 153 roads are blocked, 58 water supply schemes are down, and 191 power transformers aren't working.
Mandi district got hit the hardest, but Sirmaur, Kullu, and Shimla are also facing big issues.
The weather office says more heavy rain is likely until August 10.
Human chain rescues 25 in Sirmaur
In Sirmaur, flooding from the Jalmusha River stranded 25 people near Katasan Temple: rescue teams formed a human chain to bring them to safety.
Nahan saw the most rainfall in the last day (182.4mm), while Kukumseri was chilly at just over 12 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur had the warmest afternoon at 32 degrees Celsius.