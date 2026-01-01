Heavy rains disrupt air travel across India, Bengaluru sees diversions
Over the weekend, heavy rain and thunderstorms seriously messed with air travel across India.
Bengaluru Airport saw at least 15 flights diverted and over 36 delayed because of low visibility.
Some passengers got stuck for hours without updates: an Air India Express passenger said flight IX2913 was delayed by over two-and-a-half hours, and that he was informed only after he had started for the airport.
Gujarat Titans, Ananya Bhat face delays
The weather didn't just affect regular travelers: Gujarat Titans's charter flight for the IPL 2026 final was delayed by rain in northwest India, making them arrive late in Ahmedabad.
Singer Ananya Bhat's flight from Bengaluru to Chennai was pushed back six hours thanks to both weather and a technical snag.
She said waiting at the airport with no info was frustrating: "I could have reached Chennai by road in five hours. They could have either canceled the flight or at least given us clear information,".
Overall, poor communication added to the chaos for everyone caught up in these delays.