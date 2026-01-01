Heavy rains disrupt air travel across India, Bengaluru sees diversions

Gujarat Titans, Ananya Bhat face delays

The weather didn't just affect regular travelers: Gujarat Titans's charter flight for the IPL 2026 final was delayed by rain in northwest India, making them arrive late in Ahmedabad.

Singer Ananya Bhat's flight from Bengaluru to Chennai was pushed back six hours thanks to both weather and a technical snag.

She said waiting at the airport with no info was frustrating: "I could have reached Chennai by road in five hours. They could have either canceled the flight or at least given us clear information,".

Overall, poor communication added to the chaos for everyone caught up in these delays.