Heavy rains disrupt Mumbai airport, 184 flights delayed 18 canceled
India
Mumbai's main airport got hit hard by heavy monsoon rains on Sunday, causing major travel headaches.
With 184 flights delayed and 18 canceled, about 22% of all operations, travelers faced an average delay of 50 minutes.
The India Meteorological Department even issued a red alert for the city, and CSMIA topped the global charts for flight disruptions that day.
Airport halts runways, airlines advise checks
For safety, the airport paused all runway operations for an hour due to intense rain, strong winds, and poor visibility.
Things restarted once conditions improved, but airlines are urging everyone to check their flight status before heading out.
If you are flying soon or picking someone up, keep an eye on updates. Mumbai's weather is not making things easy right now.