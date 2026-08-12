Heavy rains triggered Ghatkopar landslide, killing 2 and injuring 2
India
Early Wednesday morning, heavy rains triggered a landslide in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, tragically killing two people and injuring two others.
The incident hit a few houses in Gaushiya Chawl around 3:48am catching residents off guard as they slept.
Mumbai rescue slowed, Ritu Tawde pledges
Two bodies have been recovered from the debris. Two others, Sohel Ansari and Mohamad Ansari, are recovering in the hospital and are stable.
Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the scene, promising ₹400,000 to each bereaved family and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Rescue efforts are ongoing but slowed by narrow lanes.