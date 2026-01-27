Heavy snow, rain, and disruptions hit North India this weekend

Why does this matter?

The wild weather means gusty winds (up to 60km/h), roadblocks, power cuts, and travel headaches—especially in hilly areas.

Uttarakhand faces avalanche and landslide risks; several highways are shut.

Himachal has over 1,200 roads closed and villages cut off by snow, while power supply has been disrupted in many areas.

Delhi-NCR is expected to see rain and a yellow alert today, which may disrupt daily activities.