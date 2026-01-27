Heavy snowfall shuts down Kashmir: Roads, flights, and trains hit
Higher reaches of Kashmir received moderate to heavy overnight snowfall, while the plains of the valley (including Srinagar) recorded light to moderate snow, closing the key Srinagar-Jammu highway (NH-44) and grounding all flights at Srinagar Airport.
The IMD says more rain and snow is likely across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh through Tuesday and Wednesday, with Uttarakhand on alert for January 27-28.
Why does this matter?
Travel has been severely disrupted—major roads like Mughal, Sinthan, and SSG are blocked, some trains between Banihal and Budgam were canceled, with services later resuming, and hundreds of people (including tourists) are stuck.
There's also a high avalanche warning in Ganderbal above 2,000 meters.
Expect a cold wave next in the region—so bundle up if you're nearby or have travel plans!