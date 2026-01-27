Heavy snowfall shuts down Kashmir: Roads, flights, and trains hit

Why does this matter?

Travel has been severely disrupted—major roads like Mughal, Sinthan, and SSG are blocked, some trains between Banihal and Budgam were canceled, with services later resuming, and hundreds of people (including tourists) are stuck.

There's also a high avalanche warning in Ganderbal above 2,000 meters.

Expect a cold wave next in the region—so bundle up if you're nearby or have travel plans!