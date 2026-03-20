Helium shortage hits MRI costs in India

India relies heavily on imported helium and faces tight supplies, and unpredictable logistics are making things tougher. Manufacturers warn of potential shortages of essential hospital consumables (IV bags, syringes), with inventories reported at around 15-20 days. On top of that, higher energy costs and a lack of industrial gasses are forcing manufacturers to use pricier diesel alternatives.

Companies are developing or launching MRI systems that significantly reduce

To cope with the crisis, some companies are developing or launching MRI systems that significantly reduce or, in certain cases, eliminate reliance on liquid helium.

Siemens Healthcare has launched drycool MRIs that reduce liquid helium requirements rather than eliminating them, while Bengaluru's Voxelgrids is building its own helium-free systems, helping them dodge price swings.

With healthcare growing fast in the Asia-Pacific region, demand for smart solutions like these is only set to rise.