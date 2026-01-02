J&K Police launch probe after cricketer dons Palestinian flag helmet
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an investigation after a cricketer wore a helmet with the Palestinian flag during a private cricket tournament in Jammu. The player, Furqan Ul Haq from Pulwama's Tangipuna village, was playing in the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League when he sported the controversial helmet. The incident took place at K C Door ground in Muthi on Thursday and was widely shared on social media.
Investigation details
Police initiate probe into helmet incident
In light of the incident's sensitivity and possible implications for public order, a preliminary inquiry has been launched at Domana police station. The investigation will be conducted under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It aims to ascertain the facts, intent, and background of Furqan and any possible linkages associated with him.
Tournament clarification
JKCA distances itself from Champions League
The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has distanced itself from the Champions League, calling it a private event not recognized by them. The association clarified that they only manage tournaments held under their jurisdiction. This incident comes on the heels of another controversial private cricket event in the region: the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL).
Past incident
Previous controversy: Indian Heaven Premier League
The IHPL, which started on October 25 at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, featured international stars like Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill. However, it folded after only 12 of the scheduled 27 matches. The tournament's organizers allegedly fled Srinagar on November 1, leaving around 60 cricketers, including former Indian stars Parvez Rasool, Praveen Kumar, and Iqbal Abdullah, unpaid and stranded.