J&K Police launch probe after cricketer dons Palestinian flag helmet

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an investigation after a cricketer wore a helmet with the Palestinian flag during a private cricket tournament in Jammu . The player, Furqan Ul Haq from Pulwama's Tangipuna village, was playing in the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League when he sported the controversial helmet. The incident took place at K C Door ground in Muthi on Thursday and was widely shared on social media.

Investigation details Police initiate probe into helmet incident In light of the incident's sensitivity and possible implications for public order, a preliminary inquiry has been launched at Domana police station. The investigation will be conducted under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It aims to ascertain the facts, intent, and background of Furqan and any possible linkages associated with him.

Tournament clarification JKCA distances itself from Champions League The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has distanced itself from the Champions League, calling it a private event not recognized by them. The association clarified that they only manage tournaments held under their jurisdiction. This incident comes on the heels of another controversial private cricket event in the region: the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL).