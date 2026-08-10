Hemant Soren announces Samvad platform to address JPSC exam protests
India
Jharkhand just rolled out Samvad, a new platform where students and citizens can share ideas for education reforms.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced it at the Tribal Festival in Ranchi, responding to ongoing student protests over alleged unfairness in JPSC recruitment exams.
Three JPSC members resign
Samvad is meant to open up real conversations between students and the government.
Governor Gangwar encouraged students to trust the process, saying Soren is serious about fixing things.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to address JPSC exam issues, but some students still want a CBI probe and plan to keep protesting.
Three JPSC members have resigned amid all this, showing how big the impact has been.