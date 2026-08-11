Hemant Soren to probe Jharkhand exams, seeks IIT IIM experts
India
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said the exams will be investigated after weeks of student protests.
The state may even cancel these exams, which were handled by Lucknow-based IT firm TDPL.
Soren also said he will bring in experts from IITs and IIMs to make future recruitment more transparent.
Student protests enter 19th day
Student protests have now stretched to 19 days, especially after police baton-charged demonstrators during a march.
Protesters regrouped for a sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, while opposition parties disrupted the assembly and the BJP called for a statewide bandh.
Soren defended his government's approach, saying it showed restraint with the protesters.