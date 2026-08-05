Hemant Soren vows justice over alleged JPSC and JSSC irregularities
India
Jharkhand's chief minister, Hemant Soren, has assured students that their concerns about alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams are being taken seriously.
Speaking to reporters after a program in Ramgarh district's Nemra village on the first death anniversary of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, he said, "Our young people will certainly get justice," and he promised the government is handling things with care.
Ranchi students demand CBI, ED probe
Students have been protesting for 12 days in Ranchi, asking for the 14th JPSC prelims to be canceled, a CBI and ED investigation into the exam process, more transparency, and stricter rules for future recruitments.
Soren said investigations are already underway and updates will be shared once reports are ready.