Hemant Soren vows justice over alleged JPSC and JSSC irregularities

Jharkhand's chief minister, Hemant Soren, has assured students that their concerns about alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams are being taken seriously.

Speaking to reporters after a program in Ramgarh district's Nemra village on the first death anniversary of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, he said, "Our young people will certainly get justice," and he promised the government is handling things with care.