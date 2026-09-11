'Everywhere only filth': Bombay HC slams BMC over garbage problem
What's the story
The Bombay High Court on Thursday slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to keep Mumbai clean, saying everywhere one looks there is only filth. The court was hearing a petition filed by residents of Kannamwar Nagar against pollution from the Kanjurmarg dumping ground. A division bench headed by Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale asked, "Is the entire city covered in garbage? Has the machinery become inactive?" "Everywhere there is only filth," the bench said.
Inaction questioned
Ward officers could face contempt proceedings
"We will take action against the BMC officers...You need to have a proper SOP. How are we calling ourselves an international city?" the bench said.
The court also warned that ward officers would be held accountable for uncleanliness in their areas and could face contempt proceedings for dereliction of duty.
It said, "Now we will hold these officers also accountable and responsible. There needs to be action against them too. Enough is enough. The BMC is giving us false assurances."
Cleanliness directive
Court directs action against identified dirty spots
The court also directed the BMC Commissioner to ensure accountability and maintain cleanliness.
It noted that certain spots in Mumbai are always dirty, despite being identified as problem areas.
"This is a serious matter. This is something very painful," the court said, directing action against these identified spots.
The court also suggested that BMC use social media influencers for cleanliness drives and consider fines and criminal prosecution against those who litter.
The matter will be heard further on October 7.