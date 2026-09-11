'Everywhere only filth': Bombay HC slams BMC over garbage problem

"We will take action against the BMC officers...You need to have a proper SOP. How are we calling ourselves an international city?" the bench said.

The court also warned that ward officers would be held accountable for uncleanliness in their areas and could face contempt proceedings for dereliction of duty.

It said, "Now we will hold these officers also accountable and responsible. There needs to be action against them too. Enough is enough. The BMC is giving us false assurances."