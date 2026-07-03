The court observed the petitioner had not been able to discharge his burden to prove that he is not a foreigner

Gauhati HC rejects Assam man's 16 documents to prove citizenship

By Snehil Singh 01:58 pm Jul 03, 202601:58 pm

What's the story

The Gauhati High Court has rejected a petitioner's attempt to prove his citizenship with 16 documents. The court, in its judgment on June 30, noted, "Though the petitioner has exhibited 16 documents as exhibits, the same does not help the petitioner to establish that he has been able to discharge his burden as required under Section 9...to prove that he is not a foreigner but an Indian citizen."