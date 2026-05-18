High Court transfers Rakesh Kumar V to Judicial Academy
India
A Delhi judge, Rakesh Kumar V, has been moved to the Judicial Academy after a video of him arguing with the Rohini Court Bar Association president went viral.
The High Court stepped in quickly, ordering his transfer.
Now, Dheeraj Mittal from the academy will be handling Judge Kumar's court for the time being.
Legal community divided over recorded argument
The legal world is pretty divided over this. The Judicial Service Association called out the "illegal recording" and wants it taken down from social media, saying it puts judicial independence at risk.
On the flip side, bar associations found Judge Kumar's behavior "highly objectionable," and even went on strike to protest right after the incident.