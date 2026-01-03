'Highly-educated people working against society': Rajnath Singh flags white-collar terror
What's the story
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has raised alarm over the rising trend of "white-collar terrorism" in India. He was speaking at the 104th foundation day of Bhupal Nobles's University in Udaipur on Friday, India Today reported. Singh cited the November 10 car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort as a case study, highlighting that the accused were qualified doctors.
Education critique
Singh highlights moral failure in education system
Singh argued that the incident exposes a major flaw in the education system, where professional success is often divorced from morality and ethics. He said, "The purpose of education is not only professional success but also the development of morality, ethics, and human character." The Defence Minister stressed that terrorists aren't necessarily illiterate or uneducated but often lack wisdom and values.
Economic outlook
Singh emphasizes education's role in India's economic growth
Singh also spoke about India's economic and technological progress, calling it the world's fourth-largest economy. He said India is likely to be the third-largest economy by 2030. The Defence Minister asked universities to play an important role in this journey by promoting multidisciplinary research that addresses real-world social problems instead of just academic publications.