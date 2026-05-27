Hili railway station sits meters from India Bangladesh border, crossroads

Partitioned Hili fenced and attracting visitors

Partition split Hili town in two, cutting off old markets and transport links. The area saw intense action during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, adding to its story.

Today, high fences and Border Security Force patrols keep things secure. Even though it's not a big transport hub, Hili draws curious travelers and rail fans who want to see a station right on the edge of two countries.