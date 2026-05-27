Hili railway station sits meters from India Bangladesh border, crossroads
India
Hili Railway Station sits just meters from the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, making it one of India's most fascinating railway spots.
Its importance skyrocketed after the 1947 Partition and Bangladesh's independence in 1971, turning it into a true crossroads of history and geography.
Partitioned Hili fenced and attracting visitors
Partition split Hili town in two, cutting off old markets and transport links. The area saw intense action during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, adding to its story.
Today, high fences and Border Security Force patrols keep things secure. Even though it's not a big transport hub, Hili draws curious travelers and rail fans who want to see a station right on the edge of two countries.