Him-Chandigarh: A new township coming up near Chandigarh

Him-Chandigarh will cover 3,400 bigha, blending residential areas with commercial spaces and lifestyle zones. The government's keeping it green too—about 10,000 bigha of forest land will be preserved for balance. HIMUDA will manage the phased rollout along the busy Baddi-Nalagarh corridor.

Why does it matter?

The township hopes to ease overcrowding in nearby cities and create new jobs.

CM Sukhu says it's about planned housing and economic opportunities.

Plus, with a proposed railway link to Chandigarh, getting around should be much easier.

There's even talk of another similar project near Morni Hills—so urban life in this region could look pretty different soon.