Himachal announces monthly ₹1,000 for students from widowed, single women
India
Big update for students in Himachal: eligible children of widowed and single women in the 19-27 age group will receive ₹1,000 every month from the government.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says this move is all about helping these young people continue their education without extra financial stress.
Himachal scheme 21,292 beneficiaries, ₹40.29cr
21,292 beneficiaries already benefit from this scheme, which has a budget of ₹40.29 crore.
The state also offers low-interest education loans up to ₹20 lakh for top-performing students.
Plus, the government is working on a single online portal to make it simpler to access welfare benefits, and there are plans for the proposed Indira Gandhi Matru Shishu Sankalp Yojana and student exposure trips abroad too.