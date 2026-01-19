Himachal Cabinet rolls out new fuel cess to support orphans and widows

Why it matters

This move isn't just about taxes—it's about helping some of the most vulnerable people in the state, especially during tough financial times.

Alongside this, the cabinet is pushing for better healthcare with a new cancer center in Hamirpur, improving nutrition labs across districts, allowing Alliance Air Aviation Ltd. to operate 46 seater aircraft on Delhi-Shimla-Delhi and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla routes, and even exploring geothermal energy to boost local development.

All these steps aim to make life a bit easier—and fairer—for people living in remote parts of Himachal.