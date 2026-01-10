Himachal Pradesh: 14 lives lost in tragic bus accident
A private bus carrying about 40 people plunged into a deep gorge near Haripurdhar, Sirmaur district.
Fourteen people died and over 22 were injured.
Locals, police, and officials rushed in to help pull survivors from the wreckage.
Quick rescue, support promised
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for urgent care.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri visited survivors and said the government will investigate what went wrong.
Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil promised all medical expenses will be covered by the state.
Leaders respond with aid and condolences
Prime Minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those hurt.
President Murmu and other leaders shared their condolences and called for immediate help on the ground.
The cause—possibly mechanical failure or overloading—is still being looked into as the community tries to recover from this loss.