Himachal Pradesh: 4 family members killed in accident
India
A heartbreaking accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh claimed four lives on Saturday morning when a car carrying residents of Jani village veered off a link road and fell into a gorge.
The victims were Himesh Kumar (19), his mother Krishna (42), Sushma (47), and Inder Lal (30).
Investigation underway
The only survivor, Vidya Krishan (32), suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Locals and police responded quickly to recover the victims.
Kinnaur SP Sushil Kumar shared that an investigation is underway to find out what led to this tragic crash.