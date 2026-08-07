Himachal Pradesh apple output projected to drop 30% in 2026
If you're wondering why apples are pricier this year, here's the deal:
Himachal Pradesh's apple crop is projected to drop by about 30%, thanks to warmer winters and less snowfall.
The state is expected to produce only 493,465 metric tons in 2026, down from 699,876 tons in 2025.
With fewer apples around, prices will likely stay high until September.
Wholesale apple prices spike, imports rise
Wholesale apple prices have jumped ₹500 to ₹800 per box compared to last year, now ranging between ₹2,000 and ₹3,500 for a 20-kilogram box.
This spike is adding extra pressure as food inflation climbs (5.32% in June), pushing retail inflation to its highest point in a year and a half.
To fill the gap, more apples are being imported from places like the US and Iran (Washington apples are already showing up at around ₹300 per kilogram in wholesale markets), with traders hoping for bigger shipments during festival season.