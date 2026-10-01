Himachal Pradesh apple production falls 48% after rains and hailstorms
India
Himachal Pradesh's apple season has been rough this year: production is down 48% thanks to unexpected rains and hailstorms.
11.5 million apple boxes have reached the market, far fewer than last year's 21.8 million.
Since apples are a huge part of the state's economy, supporting about 250,000 families, this drop is a pretty big deal.
Himachal government backs plantations, weather insurance
This is the lowest apple production in a 10-12 year low, and even the apples that did grow are smaller than usual.
To help out, the government is pushing for high-density plantations and encouraging farmers to sign up for weather insurance schemes.
They're also planning to raise procurement prices so orchardists get some relief as climate change keeps shaking things up in Himachal's orchards.