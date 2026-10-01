Himachal Pradesh enforces teachers' dress code in 148 CBSE schools
Starting this Thursday, teachers in 148 government CBSE schools across Himachal Pradesh will be wearing a mandatory dress code.
The state government hopes this move will boost professionalism and create a more organized and professional learning environment in schools.
Himachal Pradesh specifies teachers' attire
female teachers can choose sarees with a blazer, kurta/kameez with pants, or a plazo or salwar and a blazer in light lilac, lilac purple, or navy blue.
Male teachers are expected to wear shirts, ties, pants, and blazers, plus black shoes and accessories for everyone.
This dress code covers all teachers, including principals and teachers whose services are being availed on an outsourced basis.
Himachal Pradesh plans 100 CBSE schools
Himachal is also planning 100 new CBSE schools from the coming academic session and has already filled about 2,000 teaching posts in CBSE schools.
To keep things on track, a new attendance system will check teacher presence three times daily, a step officials say is meant to support better learning for students.