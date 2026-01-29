Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snow shuts roads, cuts power across the state
India
Himachal Pradesh just got hit with major snowfall on January 28-29, closing 655 roads—including key highways like Leh-Manali—and severely affecting Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi.
Power's out in thousands of homes after 669 transformers went down.
Why bother?
If you're traveling or have friends there, heads up—tourists were stranded at several places due to blocked roads and icy conditions.
The Meteorological Department says more snow is coming soon (yellow alert for Feb 1), so local authorities are urging everyone to avoid risky areas and only travel if absolutely necessary.
Stay safe and keep warm!