Himachal Pradesh monsoon leaves 163 dead and communities struggling

Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Chamba, and Shimla have been hit hardest. Over 250 people are injured statewide.

The nonstop rains have also damaged roads and power lines, with losses topping ₹910 crore in just 43 days.

In some places like Kullu, schools had to shut down due to heavy rain alerts and flash flood warnings.

All educational institutions in the Kullu subdivision, including schools and colleges, were ordered closed on Tuesday, in view of the heavy rain alert and the risk of flash floods.