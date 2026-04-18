Himachal Pradesh orders 6 month pay deferments for top officials India Apr 18, 2026

Himachal Pradesh is hitting pause on part of its top officials' pay for six months.

Announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as facing "extraordinary financial challenges," the move affects 50% of his own salary, 30% for the deputy chief minister, ministers, Speaker and deputy Speaker, and 20% for other MLAs.

It's all about helping the state manage a serious financial crunch.