Himachal Pradesh orders 6 month pay deferments for top officials
Himachal Pradesh is hitting pause on part of its top officials' pay for six months.
Announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as facing "extraordinary financial challenges," the move affects 50% of his own salary, 30% for the deputy chief minister, ministers, Speaker and deputy Speaker, and 20% for other MLAs.
It's all about helping the state manage a serious financial crunch.
Central grant ends, ₹8,000 cr loss
The state lost a big chunk of funding after a key central grant ended, leaving an estimated annual loss of over ₹8,000 crore.
To keep things fair, salary deferments will show up clearly in e-salary slips.
Officials with home or car loans can prioritize those payments first, so their existing EMIs aren't hit.
Statutory deductions like income tax will still apply to full salaries.