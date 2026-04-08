Himachal Pradesh records 7-8°C drop after rain and snow
India
Himachal Pradesh just got a serious winter throwback. Temperatures have dropped by seven to eight degrees Celsius thanks to nonstop rain and fresh snow.
The IMD has put out orange and yellow alerts for places like Shimla, Chamba, and Kullu for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Popular spots including Rohtang, Dharamshala, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur are all feeling the chill.
Snowfall disrupts Kullu travel and power
Snow is piling up: Kufri saw 1.5cm, Gondla got 4cm, and the upper reaches of Bharmaur and Pangi saw 7-17cm.
Travel near the Atal Tunnel in Kullu took a hit too, with at least 40 electricity transformers affected.
Still, vehicles managed to get through the tunnel on Tuesday night, even as teams rushed to restore roads and power in the region.