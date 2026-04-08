Himachal Pradesh records 7-8°C drop after rain and snow

Snowfall disrupts Kullu travel and power

Snow is piling up: Kufri saw 1.5cm, Gondla got 4cm, and the upper reaches of Bharmaur and Pangi saw 7-17cm.

Travel near the Atal Tunnel in Kullu took a hit too, with at least 40 electricity transformers affected.

Still, vehicles managed to get through the tunnel on Tuesday night, even as teams rushed to restore roads and power in the region.