Himachal Pradesh's devastating September floods
Relentless rain in Himachal Pradesh has caused major landslides and flash floods, hitting Mandi district the hardest. By mid-September 2025, rainfall was 46% above normal—1,010mm in total.
A late-night landslide in Nihri buried a home and took three lives, while flash floods in Dharampur swamped a bus stand and wrecked as many as 20 HRTC busses.
Two people are still missing.
Relief measures underway
The disaster claimed the lives of three family members—Tangu Devi (64), Kamla Devi (33), and Bhishm Singh (8 months)—with two others pulled from the debris.
Shops, vehicles, and local infrastructure were also hit hard.
Rescue teams are out searching for missing people and helping those affected as the government rolls out relief measures to restore roads and water supply.