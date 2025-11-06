Next Article
Himachal Pradesh's Tabo records -5.5degC temperature; Kalpa receives traces of snow
India
Himachal Pradesh is feeling the chill, with temperatures dipping well below zero in the higher regions.
Tabo hit a freezing -5.5°C on Wednesday night, while Keylong and Kukumseri weren't far behind.
Kalpa in Kinnaur received traces of snow, making things feel extra wintry.
Unusually wet October for HP
The cold isn't letting up anytime soon—forecasters say it'll stay dry but chilly for at least another week.
Some towns are dealing with thick fog and gusty winds too.
And here's something unusual: since October, the state has seen 140% more rain than usual for this time of year.