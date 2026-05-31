Himachal records almost 780,000 vehicles into Shimla within a month
India
Himachal Pradesh is buzzing this season, with almost 780,000 vehicles rolling into Shimla in less than a month.
Tourist hotspots like Shimla, Manali, and Kullu are packed, making it one of the busiest times for the state, but officials say travel has stayed smooth thanks to smart planning.
Police deployed at Shoghi Bilaspur Kinnaur
Extra police teams and mobile traffic riders have been deployed at key entry points like Shoghi, Bilaspur, and Kinnaur to keep jams at bay.
In Kullu alone, around 150 police personnel and home guards are on duty (with around 60 to 70 in Manali), and tourists are encouraged to use alternate routes and drive safely on narrow mountain roads.