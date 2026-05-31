Himachal records almost 780,000 vehicles into Shimla within a month

Police deployed at Shoghi Bilaspur Kinnaur

Extra police teams and mobile traffic riders have been deployed at key entry points like Shoghi, Bilaspur, and Kinnaur to keep jams at bay.

In Kullu alone, around 150 police personnel and home guards are on duty (with around 60 to 70 in Manali), and tourists are encouraged to use alternate routes and drive safely on narrow mountain roads.