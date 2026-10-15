Himachal's 4-member district review commission headed by Dharam Chand Chaudhary

Big update from Himachal Pradesh: a new four-member commission is set to rethink district boundaries: something that hasn't happened in over five decades.

Led by retired High Court judge Dharam Chand Chaudhary, the team will look at whether to create new districts or merge existing ones, and will also review how subdivisions and tehsils are organized.

The group is based in Shimla and has six months to share what they find.