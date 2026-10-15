Himachal's 4-member district review commission headed by Dharam Chand Chaudhary
Big update from Himachal Pradesh: a new four-member commission is set to rethink district boundaries: something that hasn't happened in over five decades.
Led by retired High Court judge Dharam Chand Chaudhary, the team will look at whether to create new districts or merge existing ones, and will also review how subdivisions and tehsils are organized.
The group is based in Shimla and has six months to share what they find.
Himachal commission to weigh population geography
The commission will weigh things like population, geography, and how smoothly local administration runs.
Back in 1972, the state grew from nine districts to 12, but since then, ideas for even more districts (like Dehra or Palampur) have hit political roadblocks or money issues.
This time around, the goal is better administration and smarter resource use, and local voices will get a say before any changes happen.