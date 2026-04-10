Himalayan griffon vultures found dead in Semariya amid suspected poisoning

Six vultures rescued, postmortems underway

Six vultures were rescued and treated. Four have already recovered and flown away.

Postmortems are underway, with samples sent for further testing to confirm what happened.

To help prevent this in the future, forest officials are launching an awareness campaign about the dangers of using toxic substances.

As Deputy Director Kirti Chaudhary put it, "We're working with district officials to make sure this doesn't happen again."

The Himalayan griffon is currently listed as "Near Threatened" globally.