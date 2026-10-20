Himanshu Chauhan says Rapido driver pulled a knife, stole phone
India
A Gurugram man, Himanshu Chauhan, says his Rapido bike taxi ride took a scary turn on October 19.
He claims the driver canceled the booking mid-ride but kept going, then pulled out a knife and took his phone before speeding off.
Chauhan contacts Rapido and Gurugram Police
Chauhan has reached out to both Rapido support and Gurugram Police, sharing his booking details and asking for help tracking down the driver.
Chauhan said he wants strict action so others stay safe. Chauhan is pursuing a formal police complaint.