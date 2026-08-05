Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds Vedanta Group ₹7cr flood relief donation
India
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just gave a big shoutout to Vedanta Group for donating ₹7 crore to help with the state's massive floods.
The disaster has hit several districts hard, and Sarma took to X to thank Vedanta's Anil Agarwal for long being a passionate advocate of Assam's growth story.
Sarma praises Anil Agarwal's social commitment
Sarma said Vedanta's support shows Agarwal's real commitment to social good.
The money will go toward urgent needs like food, shelter, clean water, and medical care for those affected.
Some of it is also set aside for long-term help as families rebuild after the floods.