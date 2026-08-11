Himanta Biswa Sarma relaunches Assam subsidized masoor dal and sugar
India
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just relaunched the state's subsidized masoor dal and sugar scheme, making these essentials more affordable for over 2.48 crore people on the National Food Security Act list.
After a two-month pause, families can now buy dal at ₹70 per kg and sugar at ₹30 per kg, definitely a relief for many households.
Assam scheme covers over 70L families
The scheme covers over 70 lakh families statewide, with extra focus on areas like Nagaon and Raha.
Plus, everyone on the list gets free rice during Anna Sewa Saptah from the 1st to the 10th of each month.
Sarma also shared that subsidized salt and mustard oil are in the pipeline, promising that even more families will be included soon, especially once flood issues in Upper Assam settle down.