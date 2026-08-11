Himanta Biswa Sarma relaunches Assam subsidized masoor dal and sugar

The scheme covers over 70 lakh families statewide, with extra focus on areas like Nagaon and Raha.

Plus, everyone on the list gets free rice during Anna Sewa Saptah from the 1st to the 10th of each month.

Sarma also shared that subsidized salt and mustard oil are in the pipeline, promising that even more families will be included soon, especially once flood issues in Upper Assam settle down.