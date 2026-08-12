Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks 1000cr as Narendra Modi promises support

Assam is facing major flood damage this year, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the state needs ₹1,000 crore to help families get back on their feet.

Prime Minister Modi has promised support after a survey wraps up by August 30.

Early checks show around 8,000 families have been surveyed and damage of ₹150 crore has been recorded, but the total number could reach 60,000 families.

The details will be double-checked by September 15, followed by another round of checks, to make sure help reaches those who need it most.