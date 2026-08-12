Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks 1000cr as Narendra Modi promises support
Assam is facing major flood damage this year, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the state needs ₹1,000 crore to help families get back on their feet.
Prime Minister Modi has promised support after a survey wraps up by August 30.
Early checks show around 8,000 families have been surveyed and damage of ₹150 crore has been recorded, but the total number could reach 60,000 families.
The details will be double-checked by September 15, followed by another round of checks, to make sure help reaches those who need it most.
Assam compensation 1.78L-3.5L per family
Since April, floods have hit Assam hard: over 100 people have lost their lives and more than 1.2 million people have been affected as thousands of villages went underwater.
The government is handing out compensation (₹1.78 lakh to above ₹3.5 lakh per family) for damage to houses, animals, and crops.
So far, ₹15,000 in immediate relief has gone to 65,000 families; another 31,000 are next in line.
Schools are getting funds for repairs too, and students are receiving books and uniforms so they can keep learning despite everything going on.