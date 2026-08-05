Himanta Biswa Sarma visits family after 13-year-old died saving dog
India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Bamunpukhuri village to meet the family of 13-year-old Ridip Panika, who lost his life while rescuing his pet dog, Borun, from floodwaters.
Ridip managed to save the three-month-old Belgian Shepherd Laekenois but was himself dragged away by the current.
Sarma consoles parents, pledges government help
Sarma comforted Ridip's parents and promised government help to rebuild their flood-damaged home, but gently said he could rebuild their house, but he could not bring their beta (son) back.
Ridip's courage has touched many across Assam as floods continue to affect thousands in the state.