Himcare mess: Sukhu-Thakur spat escalates in assembly

Thakur demands judicial inquiry

Thakur wants a judicial inquiry into these irregularities and says there was no corruption when his party ran things, even though ₹441 crore was spent during their time.

He also called out the current government for racking up over ₹900 crore in spending.

In response, Sukhu has ordered a state vigilance probe but assured everyone that the plan is to fix and improve Himcare, not scrap it.

The scheme currently helps about 11 lakh people get cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh a year.