Himcare mess: Sukhu-Thakur spat escalates in assembly
Things got tense in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as leaders clashed over alleged financial mess in the Himcare health scheme.
Jai Ram Thakur, who started the scheme back in 2019, accused the Congress government of using fake data to try and shut it down.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pushed back, pointing to an audit that found some pretty odd bills, like ovarian surgeries charged for male patients.
Thakur demands judicial inquiry
Thakur wants a judicial inquiry into these irregularities and says there was no corruption when his party ran things, even though ₹441 crore was spent during their time.
He also called out the current government for racking up over ₹900 crore in spending.
In response, Sukhu has ordered a state vigilance probe but assured everyone that the plan is to fix and improve Himcare, not scrap it.
The scheme currently helps about 11 lakh people get cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh a year.