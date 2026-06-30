Hindu man, whose Islam conversion triggered high-profile probe, reconverts
What's the story
Ayush Malik, a 30-year-old Shamli resident and son of pharmaceutical businessman Devraj Malik, whose conversion to Islam triggered an investigation under the anti-conversion law, has returned to Hinduism. The family released a video showing Ayush performing Hindu rituals. In the video, he reads from a statement addressed to his mother, asking for forgiveness and expressing his desire to live under the family's care. "After seeing my parents' pain and keeping....family in mind, I have voluntarily returned to Hinduism," he says.
Background
Ayush's conversion sparked controversy
Ayush's conversion to Islam and marriage to Chandni Qureshi had created a stir in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. Photos of him offering Eid prayers went viral on June 8, attracting the attention of Hindu organizations. This lead to the filing of an FIR against Chandni and several others under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. His family alleged that he was coerced into converting as part of a conspiracy to take over their property worth crores.
Legal proceedings
Police arrested Chandni and her father
The police later arrested Chandni and her father, Islam Qureshi, after Ayush's father Devraj filed a complaint. According to reports, Ayush met Chandni in 2018 while receiving treatment for a leg injury at a local hospital. They developed a relationship and she allegedly influenced him to convert to Islam. The complaint states that Ayush was taken to Delhi in 2023, where he was converted to Islam and given the name Mohammad Ali.
Family response
Devraj expresses gratitude to God
Devraj had earlier alleged that Chandni and her father brainwashed Ayush as part of a planned conspiracy. India Today, citing police sources, said Ayush had even embraced Islamic practices, including growing a beard, saying five daily prayers, and changing his attire. After Ayush's return to Hinduism, Devraj expressed his gratitude to God for his son's decision. "As a father, I am deeply grateful... that my son has chosen to reconnect with his Sanatan values," he said.