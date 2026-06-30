Hindu man, whose Islam conversion triggered high-profile probe, reconverts

Background

Ayush's conversion sparked controversy

Ayush's conversion to Islam and marriage to Chandni Qureshi had created a stir in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. Photos of him offering Eid prayers went viral on June 8, attracting the attention of Hindu organizations. This lead to the filing of an FIR against Chandni and several others under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. His family alleged that he was coerced into converting as part of a conspiracy to take over their property worth crores.