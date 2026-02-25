'Hindu rashtra': Maharashtra minister on Malegaon power protest namaz row India Feb 25, 2026

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane criticized people offering Namaz inside Malegaon's municipal electricity office during a power protest, which happened to overlap with Ramadan prayers.

He said, "This is a Hindu rashtra. No one is allowed to practice religion, preach, or carry out jihad in this way in our country..."