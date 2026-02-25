'Hindu rashtra': Maharashtra minister on Malegaon power protest namaz row
India
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane criticized people offering Namaz inside Malegaon's municipal electricity office during a power protest, which happened to overlap with Ramadan prayers.
He said, "This is a Hindu rashtra. No one is allowed to practice religion, preach, or carry out jihad in this way in our country..."
Rane's history of controversial statements
Rane, who's the state Ports Development Minister and BJP MLA from Kankavli, has a history of making controversial statements—he's faced multiple FIRs for hate speech.
In the past, he's called madrasas "centers for training terrorists," made threats against Muslims, and used harsh language toward Muslims.